Wednesday, December 4

In the news:

UCPD searches for man who allegedly sexually battered student on the Hill

By


Posted:
December 4, 2019
11:45 am

Campus, Crime, News


 Share

 Tweet

University police are searching for a man involved in a sexual battery of a student on the Hill early Tuesday morning.

The man allegedly approached the UCLA student on the steps outside Covel Commons and grabbed her buttocks around 2:10 a.m, according to a UCPD crime alert.

UCPD described the man as black, 23 to 28 years old, with a thin build and short black braided hair. He was wearing khaki or gray colored pants and no shirt, with tattoos around his torso.

The man also drives a silver or gray older model Ford Explorer, according to the alert.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact UCPD at 310-825-1491.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
David Gray |
News Editor

Gray is the 2019-2020 News editor of the Daily Bruin. He was previously an assistant News editor and a reporter for the city and crime beat. He is also a third-year political science student at UCLA.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin