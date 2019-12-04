UCPD searches for man who allegedly sexually battered student on the Hill

University police are searching for a man involved in a sexual battery of a student on the Hill early Tuesday morning.

The man allegedly approached the UCLA student on the steps outside Covel Commons and grabbed her buttocks around 2:10 a.m, according to a UCPD crime alert.

UCPD described the man as black, 23 to 28 years old, with a thin build and short black braided hair. He was wearing khaki or gray colored pants and no shirt, with tattoos around his torso.

The man also drives a silver or gray older model Ford Explorer, according to the alert.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact UCPD at 310-825-1491.