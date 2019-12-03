Tuesday, December 3

UCPD investigates report of man assaulting employee on campus

December 3, 2019
University police are searching for a man involved in a battery against a UCLA employee on campus that took place Nov. 27.

The man allegedly hit the employee in the back of the head by unknown means, according to a UCPD crime alert released Tuesday. The attack occurred at about 2:20 a.m. in Parking Structure 18. The employee’s current condition is unknown, but he suffered serious bodily injury including head injury, according to the alert.

UCPD described the man as black, 6-feet tall and wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call UCPD at 310-825-1491.

