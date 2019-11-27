Women’s basketball bests Bulldogs 100-65 in 5th straight win of season

The Bruins’ score broke triple-digits for the first time this season, aided by a triple-double by their starting point guard.

After opening the game 7-of-8 from the field, redshirt senior guard Japreece Dean finished the contest with 20 points, 10 assists, and 11 rebounds – the first triple-double for the Bruins since 2017 and the eighth in program history.

No. 11 UCLA women’s basketball (5-0) defeated Yale (3-2) 100-65 in the final game of its season-opening five-game homestand.

“I didn’t think (the triple-double) was going to happen,” Dean said. “I really want to lead the assists category.”

Junior forward Michaela Onyenwere, who attempted 11 field goals all game against Northern Colorado on Friday, shot the ball 13 times in the first half alone Tuesday night. Onyenwere scored 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field, contributing two of UCLA’s season-high 29 assists.

Redshirt junior guard Natalie Chou also notched two assists, despite coming off the bench for the first time this season. According to coach Cori Close, the lineup change was for defensive purposes.

“It wasn’t about not starting (Chou) – she had her best game last game,” Close said. “(Freshman guard Charisma Osborne) is our best player at keeping people in front of her, and we need to keep (guard Roxy Barahman) from getting downhill, and that was a huge piece.”

Chou scored eight points on 3-of-6 shooting off the bench, while Osborne – her replacement in the starting lineup – scored 15 points and recorded three steals.

Osborne has only played 21.8 minutes per game across five collegiate appearances, but Osborne said she is transitioning nicely to college ball.

“I think I did well – I know that something I wanted to focus on this game was my defense,” Osborne said. “(The transition to college) was actually pretty tough at first; the first practice was tough, but I think it has gotten a lot better and a lot easier. I’m starting to pick up on stuff.”

The Bruins held an 8-7 advantage early in the first quarter, but UCLA closed out the quarter frame on a 21-7 run, eventually doubling Yale’s first half scoring total with a 52-26 lead.

The Bruins shot 50% from 3-point range in the first half but bumped that mark up to 52.6% by the final buzzer, exceeding their previous season-high of 30%.

Although she did not attempt a 3-pointer, junior forward Lauryn Miller aided the Bruins’ post presence with four of UCLA’s 16 offensive rebounds. Miller scored four second-chance points on the night, contributing toward the Bruins’ total of 18.

The Bulldogs, who scored 18 points in the paint in the second half, were led in scoring by forward Ellen Margaret Andrews, who scored 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field.

UCLA will play its first road games of the season in the Cavalier Classic, facing Central Florida on Saturday and Virginia on Sunday.