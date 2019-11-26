Tuesday, November 26

In the news:

UC president search committee selects firm to identify candidates, plans public forums

By


Posted:
November 26, 2019
12:55 am

News, UC


University of California President Janet Napolitano announced at the September regents meeting that she would be stepping down from her position, effective Aug. 1, 2020. The search committee responsible for finding her replacement recently selected a firm to help identify candidates for the position. (Daily Bruin file photo)

University of California President Janet Napolitano announced at the September regents meeting that she would be stepping down from her position, effective Aug. 1, 2020. The search committee responsible for finding her replacement recently selected a firm to help identify candidates for the position. (Daily Bruin file photo)

 Share

 Tweet

The University of California is one step closer to finding a new president.

The search committee for the next UC president announced Thursday that it has selected a firm to help identify candidates to replace current UC President Janet Napolitano.

Napolitano announced in September that she would be stepping down from her position Aug. 1, 2020.

A search committee was formed following Napolitano’s announcement, in accordance with regents policy. This special committee consists of six regents, including Michael Cohen, Gareth Elliott, Cecilia Estolano, Sherry Lansing, Lark Park and Richard Sherman, as well as Alumni Regent William Um and Student Regent Hayley Weddle.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and John Pérez, chair of the UC Board of Regents, also serve as ex officio members on the committee.

The committee selected Storbeck/Pimentel & Associates, a women- and minority-owned search firm with experience finding leaders for universities and colleges, to aid the regents in their search for potential candidates.

The special committee also met in November with advisory groups, including faculty, students, staff, alumni, campus chancellors, laboratory directors and vice presidents, to discuss the criteria for potential candidates for president. An official list of criteria was approved by the Board of Regents on Nov. 14.

Additionally, the UC and College Futures Foundation will be holding public forums at UC Davis on Dec. 13 and at UCLA on Jan. 14. These are intended to give higher education associations and other organizations in the field a chance to offer input. The UC is also scheduling additional meetings at other campuses, with dates undetermined.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Jewelyana Lim

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin