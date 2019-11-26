UC president search committee selects firm to identify candidates, plans public forums

The University of California is one step closer to finding a new president.

The search committee for the next UC president announced Thursday that it has selected a firm to help identify candidates to replace current UC President Janet Napolitano.

Napolitano announced in September that she would be stepping down from her position Aug. 1, 2020.

A search committee was formed following Napolitano’s announcement, in accordance with regents policy. This special committee consists of six regents, including Michael Cohen, Gareth Elliott, Cecilia Estolano, Sherry Lansing, Lark Park and Richard Sherman, as well as Alumni Regent William Um and Student Regent Hayley Weddle.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and John Pérez, chair of the UC Board of Regents, also serve as ex officio members on the committee.

The committee selected Storbeck/Pimentel & Associates, a women- and minority-owned search firm with experience finding leaders for universities and colleges, to aid the regents in their search for potential candidates.

The special committee also met in November with advisory groups, including faculty, students, staff, alumni, campus chancellors, laboratory directors and vice presidents, to discuss the criteria for potential candidates for president. An official list of criteria was approved by the Board of Regents on Nov. 14.

Additionally, the UC and College Futures Foundation will be holding public forums at UC Davis on Dec. 13 and at UCLA on Jan. 14. These are intended to give higher education associations and other organizations in the field a chance to offer input. The UC is also scheduling additional meetings at other campuses, with dates undetermined.