Tree in North Campus splits, leaves branches hanging over Murphy Sculpture Garden

November 26, 2019
A North Campus eucalyptus tree split and hung partially over the Murphy Sculpture Garden on Tuesday. (Jintak Han/Daily Bruin senior staff)

A North Campus tree split in half, prompting a cleanup Tuesday.

Facility management officials were notified Tuesday morning about a split eucalyptus tree that was partially hanging over the Murphy Sculpture Garden.

“It was just the natural result of the tree being old,” said Nurit Katz, UCLA’s chief sustainability officer. “The tree basically split in half.”

There were no injuries or damage due to the incident.

Katz said the campus’ tree specialist will be coming in to review the matter. Cleanup will begin Tuesday afternoon.

