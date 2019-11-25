UCLA men’s basketball falls to BYU in second straight nonconference loss

The Bruins’ problems followed them 2,500 miles across the Pacific Ocean.

UCLA men’s basketball (4-2) dropped its second straight game Monday night, falling to BYU (4-2) in the quarterfinal of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational by a score of 78-63.

The Cougars outscored the Bruins 27-11 in the final 11 minutes, 19 seconds of the second half after trailing 52-51. BYU guards TJ Haws and Jake Toolson led the way for the Cougars down the stretch, combining for 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting in the final 20 minutes.

BYU also shot 61% from the floor in the win, knocking down 31 of its 50 total shots and nine of its 18 attempts from beyond the 3-point line.

Meanwhile, UCLA’s 63 points Monday night equaled a new season low. The Bruins scored 31 points in the second half after scoring 32 in the first half, and shot 45% from the field while knocking down just five 3s.

Sophomore guard Jules Bernard led UCLA in scoring with 16 points off the bench in 29 minutes. He saw extended minutes throughout the night while redshirt freshman guard Tyger Campbell dealt with foul trouble.

Campbell played a season-low 22 minutes in the contest, scoring 11 points and dishing out just two assists. The young point guard also turned the ball over three times.

As a team, the Bruins turned the ball over 13 times in the loss, but it wasn’t as much of a factor as the score would indicate. While the Cougars converted those 13 turnovers into 16 points, BYU also turned the ball over 13 times for 16 UCLA points.

The Bruins will now move into the loser’s bracket of the tournament to face Chaminade on Tuesday at 2 p.m. The Silverswords are 8-93 all-time in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational after their 30-point loss to No. 4 Kansas on Monday.