Women’s basketball secures victory with season-high score against Northern Colorado

Through four games, the Bruins have yet to trail at any point this season.

No. 11 UCLA women’s basketball (4-0) took a 2-0 lead over Northern Colorado (2-4) after redshirt sophomore guard Lindsey Corsaro opened up the scoring 21 seconds into the game. The Bruins never relinquished the lead, winning their fourth game of the season 92-58. The win marked the second time in the last eight seasons the Bruins have opened their season 4-0.

“(Corsaro) really stepped up” said coach Cori Close. “We were really trying to create turnovers and get out and run. In the second half (we had) some of those run outs for Lindsey.”

Corsaro finished the game with 16 points and two steals.

After taking a 47-23 lead at halftime, Close said she challenged her team to build on the lead and maintain their focus for the second half.

“I asked ‘What is (it) going to take, what do you need me (to do) as coach?’” Close said. “They really decided on kills – when we get three stops in a row.”

To start the third quarter, the Bruins forced three turnovers in a row in only 32 seconds. The turnovers led to six fastbreak points for UCLA, including a layup for senior guard Japreece Dean that contributed to the Bruin’s 12-0 run to open the half.

In her second game of the season, Dean scored 18 points to go along with four rebounds and a team-leading seven assists.

In the game against Long Beach State on Nov. 14th, Dean also led the team in assists with 11. This brings her season total to team-high 18 assists despite having missed the first two games of the season.

“I want to lead the country in assists, and I think that I can,” Dean said. “Pushing the tempo helps with that – pushing the tempo, getting into the paint and then finding shooters.”

UCLA won the fast break battle, scoring 25 fast break points compared to Northern Colorado’s four. The Bruins also scored 52 of their points in the paint – the most they have in a game all season.

Close said this tempo and attacking the paint were points of emphasis.

“We’ve really been talking about attacking the paint early (before) teams have a chance to set their defense,” Close said. “We really talked about getting the ball up the side quickly and having either a penetrating pass or a penetrating dribble within the first 10 seconds of the shot clock.”

With 92 points, the UCLA offense posted its highest point total this season. The Bruins shot a season high 48.6% field goal percentage, as well as 30% from beyond the arc. In the previous three games, the Bruins failed to shoot better than 27% from 3-point range.

Redshirt junior guard Natalie Chou made three out of her four 3-point attempts. Chou finished with a team-high 19 points as well as two steals.

Chou – who transferred from Baylor after the 2017-2018 season – missed all of last season with the Bruins due to NCAA transfer eligibility rules.

“I’m so grateful to be able to play again,” Chou said. “I just wanna bring my experience, energy and calmness to the team and help the team however I can.”

Friday’s victory also marked the beginning of freshman guard Camryn Brown’s collegiate career. She played six minutes and finished with two points and two rebounds in the game.

Close said she saw potential in the young gaurd, and anticipates her having a major impact for the Bruins as Brown grows.

“(Brown’s) really got an amazing mind for the game,” Close said. “She does so many things that are intangible, so as she gets comfortable (she’s) going to be pretty darn good.”

The Bruins’ five game homestand will end after they face off against Yale on Nov. 26 in Pauley Pavillion.