UCLA swim and dive comes in fourth at first full-team invitational

The Bruins swam to a fourth-place finish this weekend.

No. 25 UCLA swim and dive (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) traveled to Columbus, Ohio, to compete in the three-day Ohio State Invitational, its first full-team invitational of the year.

Multiple Bruins finished with top scores in their respective events.

Sophomore Claire Grover had posted a first-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle, a third-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke and a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle. Senior Kenisha Liu and freshman Brooke Schaffer also finished eighth and 10th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.92 and 50.69, respectively, to round out the top 10.

Swim started off the first day of events with two top-10 finishes from freshman Rachel Rhee and Schaffer, in the 50-yard freestyle finishing eighth and ninth, respectively. Freshman Daniella Hawkins finished 13th in the 500-yard freestyle with her collegiate-best time of 4:49.79.

Following the 500-yard freestyle, the Bruins took the top three spots in the 200 IM B final with Liu finishing 11th followed by sophomore Ella Kirschke – who took 12th – and Okada, who took 13th.

The Bruin divers ended the first day with a 12th place finish by junior Alice Yanovsky in the 3-meter championship. Junior Ruby Neave and freshman Hannah Butler finished right behind Yanovsky in 14th and 15th, respectively.

Senior Amy Okada and Grover placed third in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breast, respectively. Okada earned a time of 53.02, a season-best in that event. On the diving side, Neave continued her streak of recording top-three finishes in the 1-meter springboard in every meet this season, with a second-place finish. Her score of 284.75 was Neave’s third-best score in the event this fall.

The Bruins opened day two with two first-place finishes: a first-place finish from Liu in the 200-yard freestyle B final and Hawkins in the 200-yard freestyle C final. Junior Emma Cain was UCLA’s top finisher in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing 10th in the A final. Multiple Bruins also finished in the top-20 in the 100-yard backstroke, with freshman Sophia Kosturos finishing seventh, junior Jennifer Lathrop taking 17th and Agnew rounding out with a 19th place finish in the B Final.

The Bruins placed in the middle of the pack in both of their relays, finishing fifth in the 200-yard medley relay and ninth in the 800-yard freestyle relay.

The Bruins recorded third-place finishes in two events on the last day of competition. The first came from Okada in the 200-yard butterfly and the second from the UCLA A relay team in the 400-yard freestyle. Sophomore Abriana Howard finished 13th in the 200-yard backstroke, which was UCLA’s top finisher in the event.

Three Bruins placed in the top ten in the 100-yard freestyle: Grove took sixth, Liu eighth and Schaffer 10th.

Sophomore Veronica Thompson finished 11th in the platform portion of the invitational.

UCLA finished the meet with a team score of 1,702.5, good for fourth place overall. They placed behind host school Ohio State who finished first, Kentucky took second and Notre Dame came in at third.

The Bruins’ next opportunity to compete will be at the Toyota U.S. Open in Atlanta, Georgia, from Dec. 4.