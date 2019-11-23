Football turns over Victory Bell to USC in 52-35 loss with postseason hopes dashed

The Bruins lost more than just the Victory Bell.

UCLA football (4-7, 4-4 Pac-12) watched its postseason chances evaporate at the hands of crosstown rival USC (8-4, 7-2) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, as the Bruins fell to the Trojans 52-35.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis controlled the contest, carving up the UCLA defense for a USC single-game record 515 yards and four touchdowns on 37-of-47 passing. Four different Trojan receivers finished the game with more than 100 yards, including Michael Pittman Jr., who found the endzone twice in the first half.

The Bruins also failed to contain the run, allowing 143 yards to the Trojan backs on the afternoon. USC finished the game with 643 total yards.

UCLA put together an efficient offensive performance of its own – posting 540 total yards – but it failed to cash in on a pair of crucial opportunities in the first half, which proved to be the difference in the game.

With the Bruins holding onto a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, senior long snapper Johnny Den Bleyker recovered a muffed punt by Trojans receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at the USC 33-yard line. Despite being set up with good field position, UCLA couldn’t capitalize after sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw an interception on third down.

USC then marched 83 yards in 1:42 to take a 10-7 lead.

After the teams traded touchdowns, senior kicker JJ Molson had a chance to tie the game at 17 with a 54-yard field goal attempt. However, he pushed the kick wide left, setting the Trojans up for another touchdown drive that gave them a 24-14 halftime advantage.

The Bruins did manage to score 21 points in the second half, but they never came within fewer than 10 points of the Trojans.

Thompson-Robinson completed 26 of his 44 pass attempts in the game for 367 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Redshirt freshman wideout Kyle Philips led UCLA with 12 receptions – including seven in the first quarter – for 123 yards.

Meanwhile, redshirt senior running back Joshua Kelley – who rushed for 289 yards and two touchdowns in last year’s matchup – was held in check by the USC defense. Kelley carried the ball 15 times for just 45 yards.

Thompson-Robinson ended the day as the team’s leading rusher with 64 yards.

Saturday’s loss also eliminated the Bruins from postseason contention, as they can no longer reach the 6-6 record required to become bowl eligible as a member of the Pac-12.

UCLA will close out its season Nov. 30 when it hosts California at the Rose Bowl.