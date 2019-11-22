Scouting Report: UCLA vs. USC

UCLA football (4-6, 4-3 Pac-12) will look to upset its biggest rival No. 23 USC (7-4, 6-2) on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Bruins claimed the Victory Bell last season in a home upset and now have to face off against a Trojan team looking to end their regular season with a revenge win. Here is this week’s scouting report by Daily Bruin staff writer Jack Perez – who will miss his third straight UCLA-USC game, but promises to definitely be there next year.



USC’s offense

Base formations: Spread

Run-pass percentage: 44.9% run, 55.1% pass

Strength: Explosive playmakers

Weakness: Ball protection

X-factor: Quarterback Kedon Slovis

USC’s offense has gone through multiple disruptions, but still continues to rack up points at a consistent rate.

The Trojans entered the season with JT Daniels at quarterback, with three others competing to be his backup. Since then, Daniels has suffered a season-ending ACL injury and Jack Sears entered the transfer portal, leaving just two options for coach Clay Helton.

Kedon Slovis and Matt Fink have both played significant minutes this season as Slovis has battled against injuries to his head and leg. However, the Trojans have had success with both as they have a combined 3,301 passing yards to go along with 28 touchdowns through the air. Both make risky throws a bit too often, with 13 interceptions between the two in 10 starts.

After last year’s up-and-down play, Helton decided to change the Trojans into a borderline air raid team. The biggest consequence of this is the emphasis has been a weakened ground attack. However, USC is averaging 126.1 rushing yards per game, just 7.4 fewer than last season. None of the team’s top four running backs have played more than eight games this season, leading toward an even bigger focus on the passing unit.

Luckily for the Trojans, they have multiple threats at wide receiver. The top three receivers have at least 60 catches for 750 yards and five touchdowns each. The leader in each of these categories is Michael Pittman Jr., who paces the team with 1,118 receiving yards on 82 catches and nine touchdown grabs.

One thing USC should worry about is protecting the ball. While the Bruins have only forced 12 turnovers this season, the Trojans have coughed up the ball 22 times, and a costly turnover could send the Victory Bell back to Westwood for the second year in a row. The Bruin defense has struggled against air raid offenses this season, and the 123rd-ranked pass defense will be put under a lot of stress against Slovis and the Trojan receivers.

USC’s defense

Base defense: 4-3

Blitz tendency: Medium

Strength: Quarterback pressure

Weakness: Average in most aspects

X-factor: Linebacker John Houston Jr.

The Trojan defense has been mostly mediocre this season, leading to lots of close games and a consistent amount of points allowed.

The unit has allowed 404.1 yards per game in 2019, 71st in the nation. It has also allowed 35 touchdowns – compared to 44 scored by the Trojan offense – and it sports the 64th-best scoring defense in the FBS.

Some of these stats are slightly misleading, though. Most of the damage was done in USC’s game against Oregon on Nov. 2. The Ducks had just 405 yards but scored eight touchdowns in a 56-24 win over the Trojans. Excluding that loss, the Trojans have allowed between 14 and 31 points in every game.

Not much separates the pass and rush defense for the Trojans. The rushing defense is ranked 77th, as the team has allowed 167.4 yards on the ground per game and has let opposing rushers into the end zone 14 times in 11 games.

The pass defense, interestingly enough, is also 77th-best in the nation. The coverage unit has given up 236.7 passing yards per game and 19 touchdown receptions. USC did benefit from not having to play the No. 1 passing offense in the country in Washington State this year, after having played the Cougars each of the past two seasons.

If one man is going to change the game in the Trojans’ favor on defense, the top candidate is linebacker John Houston Jr. He has done it all in 2019, leading the team in tackles at 93, while also pitching in 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery. The defensive front has been very impressive this season in getting to the quarterback, with 30 sacks in 11 games, and Houston is a big part of that.

UCLA sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a rough outing against Utah on Saturday and will be looking to bounce back and help the Bruins claim a win over their biggest rivals. If the Trojan defense gets to him early and often, the Bruin offense could be in for a rough afternoon.