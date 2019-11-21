Westwood Village Improvement Association recap – Nov. 21

The Westwood Village Improvement Association is a nonprofit organization tasked with improving the state of Westwood Village. Property and business owners created the association in 2011 to provide the Village with functions the city of Los Angeles could not provide. The Nov. 21 meeting was the last in 2019, and the next meeting time is still undetermined.

Reports from the board and staff

The local homeless population can connect with social service providers at the 2nd Annual Westwood Village Access Day event Nov. 27, said WVIA executive director Andrew Thomas. The WVIA event will be held at the Westwood Presbyterian Church.

The WVIA is exploring providing free Wi-Fi in the Village, said board member Dean Abell. No plans are final yet, but if such a plan went forward, it would start with a pilot program in certain corridors of the Village, he added.

Agenda