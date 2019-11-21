Westwood Village Improvement Association recap – Nov. 21

The Westwood Village Improvement Association is a nonprofit organization tasked with improving the state of Westwood Village. Property and business owners created the association in 2011 to provide the Village with functions the city of Los Angeles could not provide. The Nov. 21 meeting was the last in 2019, and the next meeting time is still undetermined.
Reports from the board and staff
- The local homeless population can connect with social service providers at the 2nd Annual Westwood Village Access Day event Nov. 27, said WVIA executive director Andrew Thomas. The WVIA event will be held at the Westwood Presbyterian Church.
- The WVIA is exploring providing free Wi-Fi in the Village, said board member Dean Abell. No plans are final yet, but if such a plan went forward, it would start with a pilot program in certain corridors of the Village, he added.
Agenda
- Jeremy Wolf, who represents the local property-owning Kohl family, was unanimously selected by the board to fill a vacant seat. Board member Jessica Dabney said Wolf is dedicated to the Village and highly familiar with the area.
- Board member Brad Erickson was unanimously reelected by the board to serve as vice chair. Erickson is also the executive director of the UCLA administration.
- The board unanimously elected board member Matt Lavin to the secretary position and board member Peter Clinco to the treasury position.
- The executive committee was authorized to renegotiate Thomas’ contract in 2020. The committee recommended that Thomas receive a 4% increase and a 10% bonus to his salary.
- The WVIA is considering rebranding itself. Genevieve Haines, president of marketing company Haines & Co., pitched her services to the board with a presentation highlighting her company’s work in other business improvements in the Los Angeles fashion district and Hollywood. The board decided to consider other proposals before deciding on whether to move forward with Haines & Co.