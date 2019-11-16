Gameday predictions: UCLA vs. Utah

Sam Connon

Sports editor

Prediction: Utah 34, UCLA 24

The Bruins have a chance to further cement their postseason chances and national relevance against the Utes this week.

But I don’t see them pulling it off.

UCLA football is 2-1 against ranked teams this season, but both of those wins came against teams that are no longer in the top 25. Then-No. 19 Washington State was one-dimensional and UCLA simply beat them in a shootout, while the victory over then-No. 24 Arizona State was at the Rose Bowl.

Saturday’s game against No. 7 Utah will probably go a lot more like the one against then-No. 5 Oklahoma.

The Bruins won’t get their doors blown off like they did against the Sooners – they’re a better team now than they were in week three, without a doubt.

But for as great as redshirt senior running back Joshua Kelley, sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Bruin defense have been, the Utes are better on all three fronts.

The Utah defense is among the top-three in the country, quarterback Tyler Huntley has 11 passing touchdowns to just one interception and running back Zack Moss has broken 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the third year in a row.

Losing Saturday doesn’t mean UCLA is suddenly bad again; falling to a top-10 team on the road in November is far from embarrassing. Its postseason hopes will still be alive – albeit hanging by a thread – and the season won’t be over.

So while I think it’ll keep the game interesting and respectable, UCLA’s matchup with Utah probably won’t end too well for the Bruin faithful.

Ryan Smith

Football beat reporter

Prediction: Utah 27, UCLA 13

Who would have thought just a month ago that this game would have so much riding on it?

I certainly didn’t, but here we are.

With just three games left on the schedule, UCLA football – which started its season 1-5 – has an opportunity to significantly boost its chances at a Pac-12 South title with a win over No. 7 Utah in Salt Lake City.

The Bruins boast a three-game winning streak dating back to Oct. 17 and control their own destiny in the conference. However, Utah is the most formidable team UCLA has seen up to this point in the season.

The most important thing for the Bruins on Saturday will be finding a way to move the ball against a defense that ranks third in the nation in total defense behind only No. 2 Ohio State and No. 14 Wisconsin.

UCLA is averaging 34.5 points per game over its last four outings, but Utah’s defense is a different beast – it is holding opponents to just 246.3 yards and 12.2 points per game.

On the other side of the ball, the Utes are averaging 33.1 points per contest behind a pair of key seniors – quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss. Moss leads the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns with 11 and trails only redshirt senior running back Joshua Kelley in rushing yards per game.

If UCLA is going to have any chance Saturday, it will need to keep Moss and Utah from dominating the time of possession battle while forcing Huntley to throw the ball. The Utes rank eighth in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game and second-to-last in passing touchdowns.

An upset probably won’t happen Saturday, but I think the Bruins have a better shot at pulling it off than people would expect. And if they do pull it off, mayhem will ensue in the Pac-12.

Jason Maikis

Assistant Sports editor

Prediction: Utah 31, UCLA 21

The Bruins have won three straight games for the first time in Chip Kelly’s tenure in Westwood.

But it was against teams with a combined 13-15 record, with all three boasting losing records in the Pac-12. Now it’s time for Kelly’s squad to face its first ranked opponent since then-No. 24 Arizona State on Oct. 26.

No. 7 Utah has only slipped up once – a one-touchdown loss to USC in week four – and the Utes have passed every test since, defeating top-tier Pac-12 North teams Washington and Oregon State.

The Pac-12’s second-highest ranked team dominates its opponents on the ground, with Utah out-gaining its opponents this season a combined 1,870 to 504 yards. Leading the charge is running back Zack Moss, a bruiser with good field vision and strong legs.

The Bruins have struggled to tackle up front all season, and the size of Moss is only going to exacerbate that issue. Expect the Utes’ offense to score steadily without needing too much from game-managing quarterback Tyler Huntley.

But UCLA won’t be totally helpless. Its offense has found a consistent groove since the start of October with sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson looking like a potential future NFL player.

And with redshirt senior running back Joshua Kelley looking as comfortable as he did toward the end of last season, the Bruins are strong both through the air and on the ground.

But Utah isn’t 8-1 for nothing.

In a messy game, look for the Utes’ experience and size in the trenches to elevate them over the surging Bruins.

Edgerrin Panaligan

Assistant Opinion editor

Prediction: UCLA 24, Utah 17

When I started at UCLA, I was excited at the possibility of finally getting into college football and having a team to root for. Chip Kelly was a familiar, yet unwelcome face – he led my San Francisco 49ers to a not-so-astounding 2-14 record in 2016 and was subsequently fired.

I still remember every game.

One 3-9 season at UCLA later, and it seemed to be more of the same.

But this year feels different.

The Bruins have put together some complete games on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. They’re on a three-game winning streak coming off a bye, and .500 is just one win from becoming a reality.

It’s so close, yet so far away.

The 8-1 Utes are riding high on a five-game winning streak, off a bye and are undefeated at home this season. They have an offense that’s clicking with productive play from both their starting quarterback and running back. They boast a formidable defense – particularly against the run – looking to play an offense that loves to give the ball away. All these factors seem to favor Utah through and through.

Come Saturday, though, none of those factors will matter.

Because they haven’t seen Joshua Kelley’s smile yet.