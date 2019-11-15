Men’s soccer has chance to finish season strong against SDSU in final game

Men's Soccer San Diego State

Saturday, 7 p.m.

San Diego, CA

Live Stream

Despite missing out on an at-large tournament bid, the Bruins have a chance to finish their season on a high note.

UCLA men’s soccer (5-9-3, 1-6-2 Pac-12) will take a trip down south to visit San Diego State on Saturday (4-11-2, 1-8-0), as the two squads face off for the second time this season.

“Of course this season has been frustrating in terms of results, but this is my last opportunity to put on the four letters, so I want to leave on a high note with a win (and) ruin San Diego State’s senior day,” said redshirt senior defender Matthew Powell. “As a competitor, you want to win every time you step on the field, and given that this is my last time to represent UCLA, I want to give my best and make it a win.”

For many seniors and redshirt seniors on the squad, this weekend’s game will mark the end of their collegiate careers, since the Bruins will have no postseason. UCLA had to win its final three games to have had a chance at an NCAA tournament qualification with an at-large bid, but fell short when they were held to a draw against California.

UCLA then followed the draw with a 1-0 loss to Stanford, bringing it to a seven-game winless streak.

Currently, the Bruins have just five points in conference play, but could make it eight with a win. With a loss, the Bruins will be in last place of the Pac-12, right behind the Aztecs.

The last time UCLA faced off against SDSU, the Bruins managed to snag their only win to date in conference play. The Bruins were led by junior forward Milan Iloski, who scored a school record of five goals in a single game.

“I think he wants to go score five more,” said coach Ryan Jorden. “Our team knows that we will have success if we can find him in those moments where he can do that, so we’re shooting to do that.”

Iloski currently leads the Pac-12 with 17 goals, while teammate sophomore midfielder Riley Ferch is tied for first place in assists with nine.

“I don’t really care about being on a leaderboard,” Ferch said. “I just care about the team winning, so if I could just grab another assist to help the team, that would be awesome, or score a goal to help the team win. Honestly, it just doesn’t matter as long as we get a win.”

No matter the result, Saturday’s game will be the final match for the Bruins until the fall 2020 season.