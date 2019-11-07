North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – Nov. 6

LA City Council recently voted to reinstate limitations regarding homeless LA drivers living in their cars. These regulations will run until January, and states that they are prohibited from spending the night in their cars on residential streets, or live in their vehicles at any time within a block of a park, school, preschool or daycare facility. What are your thoughts on this?

Reinstating these limitations could cause more issues than it could fix. Homeless drivers that use their cars as a home are not the root problem the LA City Council should be focused on addressing.

It was a good idea to reinstate these limitations, since homeless drivers could possibly become intrusive and pose a threat to residential areas and places where children are most present.

These limitations are neither good or bad, and does not affect me as a student because I am not homeless, nor am I living in my car.

I have feelings about this that are not described in the options above.

