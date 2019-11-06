Graphic: Men’s basketball guard David Singleton’s freshman year statistics
By Sam Connon
Posted:
November 6, 2019
11:49 am
Connon is the Sports editor and a writer for the football and men's basketball beats. He was previously an assistant Sports editor for the baseball, men's soccer, women's golf, men's golf and cross country beats. Connon currently contributes movie reviews for Arts & Entertainment as well. He was previously a reporter for the women's basketball and baseball beats. Connon is a third-year communications major from Winchester, Massachusetts.
contact
Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.
-
Related Content
-
Features
February 16, 2018Freshman guard Kris Wilkes talks Indiana roots, experiences at UCLA
-
-
-
Graphics
February 27, 2019Graphic: Comparing UCLA men’s basketball over the years
-
Poll
Featured Classifieds
922 S Barrington Ave L.A., C.A 90045 Amenities: control access, onsite parking, on site laundry. Close to restaurant and transportation. Elevator. One bedroom + one bathroom Mgrph#-310-826-0541 • Apartments for Rent
670 Kelton ave Los Angeles Ca 90024 Mgr#310-209-0006 2 bedroom + two bathroom 3 bedroom+ 3 bathroom Amenities: controlled access ,underground parking, thoughtfully designed lush landscaping, dramatic views from wood roof deck, ideal for socializing State of the art gym, pool, wash/dryer in units, private balconies, C/A top of the line stainless steel kitchen appliances, luxe stone countertops, low maintenance faux wood floors Bright with natural sunlight, custom design bathrooms with stone features. Walking distance to UCLA, WESTWOOD village. • Apartments for Rent
11692 Chenault ST LOS ANGELES CA 90049 AMENITIES: CONTROL ACCESS , POOL, BALCONY, ELEVATOR , ON SITE PARKING DIDHWASHER, ON SITE LAUNDRY. THREE BEDROOM + TWO BATHROOM ONE BEDROOM + ONE BATHROOM MANAGERS PH#-310-208-0111 • Apartments for Rent