Graphic: Men’s basketball guard David Singleton’s freshman year statistics

922 S Barrington Ave L.A., C.A 90045 Amenities: control access, onsite parking, on site laundry. Close to restaurant and transportation. Elevator. One bedroom + one bathroom Mgrph#-310-826-0541

670 Kelton ave Los Angeles Ca 90024 Mgr#310-209-0006 2 bedroom + two bathroom 3 bedroom+ 3 bathroom Amenities: controlled access ,underground parking, thoughtfully designed lush landscaping, dramatic views from wood roof deck, ideal for socializing State of the art gym, pool, wash/dryer in units, private balconies, C/A top of the line stainless steel kitchen appliances, luxe stone countertops, low maintenance faux wood floors Bright with natural sunlight, custom design bathrooms with stone features. Walking distance to UCLA, WESTWOOD village.

11692 Chenault ST LOS ANGELES CA 90049 AMENITIES: CONTROL ACCESS , POOL, BALCONY, ELEVATOR , ON SITE PARKING DIDHWASHER, ON SITE LAUNDRY. THREE BEDROOM + TWO BATHROOM ONE BEDROOM + ONE BATHROOM MANAGERS PH#-310-208-0111