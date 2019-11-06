Academic researcher union reaches tentative agreement with the UC

Academic researchers at the University of California reached a tentative agreement with the University on Thursday after five months of bargaining.

The tentative agreement between Academic Researchers United/United Automobile Workers Local 5810 and the UC has several provisions to increase academic researchers’ benefits and strengthen existing rights, according to a press release from the union.

The contract must be ratified by the majority of the voting members of ARU by Nov. 8 to go into effect.

The union represents nearly 5,000 project scientists, specialists, professional researchers and coordinators of public programs at the UC.

The new contract seeks to increase compensation, improve job security and strengthen action against discrimination and harassment. Wages are expected to increase by 24% under the agreement, and researchers will be guaranteed longer appointments and protection from layoffs and unfair termination, according to the press release.

Academic researchers will also be granted equal bargaining power with the UC regarding the terms and conditions of their employment, according to the agreement. Previously, academic researchers had no guaranteed input on these issues.

Peter Chester, executive director of labor relations for the UC Office of the President, said the agreement’s goal was to recognize the significant contributions academic researchers make to the UC’s mission.

If passed, the agreement will last until Sept. 30, 2022.