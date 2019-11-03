Five Things: UCLA vs. Colorado

UCLA football (4-5, 4-2 Pac-12) inched one game closer to .500 with its 31-14 victory over Colorado (3-6, 1-5) on Saturday. The Bruins got off to a hot start and kept the Buffaloes at a healthy distance for the entirety of the game, utilizing both the air and ground games to build their lead. The defense held strong to give UCLA its third win in a row, setting up five more major team storylines heading into the final three games of the season.

1. Joshua Kelley is still Joshua Kelley

It’s been said time and time again over the past few weeks, but it bears repeating.

Joshua Kelley is back.

After picking up just 40 yards in the first half Saturday night, the redshirt senior running back rushed for 86 and two touchdowns in the second. It was Kelley’s third-straight game breaking the century mark and the 10th time he has done so in his UCLA career.

Kelley is now averaging 126.2 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry through the first six games of Pac-12 play. At this point last year, the tailback was averaging 132.2 yards per game and 5.9 yards per carry in conference play, so he is very nearly replicating his award-winning 2018 campaign.

He hasn’t expanded his role as a pass catcher like he said he would before the season, but Kelley has been able to line up in multiple formations and become arguably the best power back in the conference.

There may have been some doubt after the first three games of the season, but Kelley has managed to put together another great season.

2. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is very, very close to consistency

The sophomore quarterback completed a season-high 75% of his passes Saturday night, but one play stood out above – or below – the rest.

His ill-advised third-down throw over the middle that got picked off early in the third quarter.

That isn’t to overshadow his two touchdowns and 21 of 28 night through the air, but Thompson-Robinson said it himself after Wednesday’s practice – he has recorded a turnover in every game this season, and that hurts the team.

The signal caller’s pick didn’t turn into Colorado points because the Buffaloes missed their second field goal of the night, but with the Pac-12 South on the line in these next three games, any mistake could kill the Bruins’ season.

Thompson-Robinson’s completion percentage was above 65% for the fourth time this season, so his decision-making and ability to make tough throws has certainly improved.

But as long as Bruin fans can count on one Thompson-Robinson giveaway every Saturday, no one should fully buy into UCLA’s bowl chances just yet.

3. Defense has really settled in

Coach Chip Kelly said after Saturday’s game that he and defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro haven’t made any schematic changes midseason.

Whether or not that is true, the Bruin defense has been on another level after their week seven bye.

UCLA may have allowed 32 points to Arizona State on Oct. 26, but 22 of those essentially came in garbage time. After giving up 340.7 passing yards and 162.7 rushing yards per game before their bye, the Bruins have lowered those numbers to 201.7 and 86.3, respectively, during their three-game winning streak.

Even the pass rush, which initially looked a lot like last year’s 118th-ranked unit, has racked up 11 sacks over its last three games.

With the conference’s best quarterback-running back duo next up on the slate, UCLA’s defense is riding high heading into Utah. Kelly may not believe in momentum, but this defense certainly has it.

4. Pac-12 South still within reach

The chances are still slim, but UCLA is still within striking distance in the Pac-12 South.

To clarify, the Bruins are only one game back, so it’s not too tall of a task considering there are just three games left in the regular season. But considering the chances were virtually nonexistent after starting 1-5 for the second year in a row, just being in it at all is a win at this point.

UCLA is now tied with USC for second place in the division after the Trojans’ 56-24 blowout loss to No. 7 Oregon on Saturday. Utah is one game up on both Los Angeles teams, but the Bruins and Utes will face off in Salt Lake City on Nov. 16.

Looking at ESPN’s latest Football Power Index, UCLA has just a 10.8% chance to upset Utah and a 25.8% chance of beating USC. The season finale against California is the only game UCLA is favored to win, meaning the battle for the Pac-12 South title will be an uphill one.

But the Bruins are still in it, and that’s all a team can ask for heading into the final stretch.

As the saying goes, UCLA controls its own destiny.

5. Ethan Fernea makes his mark

Spirits are typically high after a win, especially when it’s a team’s third in a row.

But the feel-good story of the day belongs to senior wideout Ethan Fernea.

The former walk-on was a special teams specialist in his first three seasons with UCLA, but he got a chance to put points on the board for the offense this season.

It may have taken him 30 career games, but Fernea finally made it into the end zone.

Thompson-Robinson dialed one up from 45 yards out and laid it right into Fernea’s arms for the diving catch and score. With his right shoulder pad sticking out of his jersey and a fresh grass stain across his back, Fernea was swarmed by his teammates in the end zone.

The touchdown catch marked his fourth reception in his last two games, making Fernea a legitimate option in the passing game moving forward.