UCLA football curtails Colorado offense to claim 3rd-straight win this season

The Bruin defense posted another season-best performance.

UCLA football (4-5, 4-2 Pac-12) bested Colorado (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) 31-14 Saturday night, posting its best scoring defensive performance of 2019 in the process. UCLA allowed 16 points on the road against Stanford on Oct. 17, but Saturday marked the first time the defense allowed less than 23 points at home.

The Bruin secondary – which was on track to allow the most single-season passing yards in school history after UCLA’s Oct. 5 loss to Oregon State – held the Buffaloes to 195 yards through the air.

Colorado quarterback Steven Montez accounted for 318 total yards against UCLA last season but started Saturday’s game 1-of-8 and finished with his third-worst passer rating of 2019 with a 101.8 mark.

The Bruins forced three three-and-outs on the night, with the first coming on the Buffaloes’ opening drive. UCLA turned that stop into points when sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson found redshirt junior tight end Devin Asiasi over the middle for a 16-yard score.

It was Thompson-Robinson’s first of two passing touchdowns in the first quarter. He was held off the scoreboard for the remainder of the night, but the Bruins’ 17 first-quarter points were all they would need for the victory.

The sophomore signal-caller posted a 159.2 passer rating in the contest – his third-best of the season – but extended his seven-game turnover streak to eight at the start of the second half.

Thompson-Robinson threw an interception off his back foot on 3rd-and-long to open the second half, setting up the Buffaloes for a 27-yard field goal that would have made it a one-possession game.

Colorado kicker James Stefanou – who missed a 47-yarder with four seconds left in the first half – lined up on the left hash and pushed the kick right, drilling the upright and missing his second attempt of the night.

The Bruins strung together five first downs on the ensuing possession en route to an 80-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 5-yard rushing touchdown by redshirt senior running back Joshua Kelley to put UCLA up 24-7.

Kelley rushed for just 40 yards in the first half, but was able to score twice and rack up 126 yards in the game.

The Bruins put together an eight-play, 43-yard drive on its next possession following Kelley’s first score, but UCLA was unable to extend its lead. Thompson-Robinson had a 4-yard scramble that came up short of a first down, bringing out senior kicker JJ Molson for his second attempt of the night – this one from 50 yards out.

Molson’s kick had the distance, but he pulled it left and missed his fourth kick of the year and first since Sept. 28 versus Arizona.

The only score the Bruin defense allowed in the second half was a 27-yard touchdown pass from Montez to receiver Tony Brown with 5:57 remaining in the game. After a failed onside kick attempt and an incompletion on fourth down, the Buffalo offense was unable to get back in the game.