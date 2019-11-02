Daily Bruin wins awards for nation’s best newspaper, website and magazine website

The Daily Bruin won three National Pacemaker Awards on Saturday for its newspaper, website and magazine website for the 2018-2019 year, the first time it has won in all three categories in the same year.

The National Pacemaker Awards, given by the Associated Collegiate Press, are considered the most prestigious awards in college journalism. The Bruin was named one of the best four-year print college newspapers as well as one of the best online publications for The Bruin’s website and its quarterly newsmagazine, PRIME.

Every year the ACP awards National Pacemaker Awards to its member publications, of which there are more than 650 nationwide. The awards are given to two-year and four-year colleges in four categories: newspaper, online, magazine and yearbook.

The ACP judges publications based on coverage and content, quality of writing and reporting, leadership, design, photography and graphics.

The Bruin’s 2018-2019 management included editor in chief Jacob Preal, managing editor Amy Baumgartner and digital managing editor Michael Zshornack. The previous and current online editor is Dustin Newman, and the former PRIME director is Juliette Le Saint.

PRIME, the Daily Bruin’s quarterly lifestyle, arts and culture magazine, was last named a finalist in 2016 and last won in 2013.

The Bruin has now won six Newspaper Pacemaker Awards in its history, with the last two won in 2016 for both its newspaper and website.

The Bruin also received seven Pinnacle awards and honorable mentions from the California Media Association on Friday, including four first-place finishes for best newspaper sports page/spread, best social media presence, best online sports section and best sports multimedia story.

In early 2019, The Bruin also received 20 Mark of Excellence honors from the Society of Professional Journalists and 22 awards from the California College Media Association.