Thursday, October 31

In the news:

Walking the Walk, Talking the Talk: Mia Fishel




Posted:
October 31, 2019
4:55 pm

Video


Fishing, San Diego and scoring goals are just some of the things UCLA women’s soccer freshman forward Mia Fishel loves. Learn more about the o-Fishel Mia as she takes a walk with Assistant Video producer Samuel In.

Samuel In |
