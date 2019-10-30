USAC recap – Oct. 29

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.
Agenda:
- Council members expressed safety concerns about Donald Trump Jr.’s visit to UCLA on Nov. 10 and said the Campus Safety Alliance, a committee of security officers and representatives from student organizations that addresses safety issues on campus, should do more to prepare for the visit.
- Shant Eulmesssekian, election board vice chair, told the council that election board members are holding “class raps” at the start of lectures, in which board members encourage students to vote in the fall special election. The council expressed disappointment in the election board’s efforts to increase voter turnout.
- Academic Affairs Commissioner Naomi Riley said she was disappointed in Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck response to her office’s letter criticizing the administration’s response to the Getty fire. Student Wellness Commissioner Mihika Sridhar added she felt the BruinAlerts regarding the fire have provided insufficient information to the campus community about the fire.
- The council allocated a total of $12,794 from the contingency planning fund to USAC and non-USAC groups.
- The council unanimously approved a safe parking resolution proposed by Facilities Commissioner Lily Shaw . The resolution calls on the UCLA administration to formally comment on parking issues and asked the UCLA Transportation to address safe parking issues.
Reports:
- President Robert Blake Watson said his office would be holding an event Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. in Bruin Plaza at which students could receive free succulents for voting in the USAC special election. He added his facilities subcommittee is working with the Office of the Vice Chancellor to establish gender-inclusive housing on campus.
- Internal Vice President Kimberly Bonifacio said her office will be holding an off-campus living fair Jan. 21.
- Sridhar said her Active Minds committee will be hosting mindful eating workshops with the Body Image Task Force on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at UCLA Counseling and Psychological Services. She added the Body Image Task Force committee will be holding an art event on Nov. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in De Neve Plaza.
- Community Service Commissioner Jonathan Wisner said his office will hold its Day of Service event Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at which UCLA students will volunteer at various sites in the Los Angeles community.
- International Student Representative Shahamah Tariq said her office will be hosting a conversation cafe, at which students can discuss their international experiences, during week seven. She added her office is looking to increase undocumented and transfer student representation at the event.