USAC recap – Oct. 29

Positions available @ Rutt's Cafe and Tut's Grill. Work around your schedule, have fun doing it. Info: 424-289-8605, [email protected] • Career Opportunities

Chemistry Physics Tutoring By Very Qualified:PhD,MS,BS Honors (UCLA Engineering) 10years experience in teaching College/High School: 75$/hr Text now! ! : (424)-209 2750 [email protected] • Tutoring Offered