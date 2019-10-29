UCLA football sees improved offensive line scoring output, rushing yardage

The Bruins’ starting offensive line is finding more consistency.

UCLA football’s (3-5, 3-2 Pac-12) last two wins against Stanford and Arizona State saw the offense come away with 34 and 42 points, respectively, the second of which ties the team’s combined offensive output over its first three games.

The two-game average of 38 points per game would be tied for 15th in college football if the Bruins sustained their recent scoring surge over the course of an entire season.

And while the offense actually ranks 65th in the country on the season, the wave of points has come without a substantial change in UCLA’s starting offensive line. The last major change came in the Bruins’ Sept. 28 matchup with Arizona, where freshman offensive lineman Duke Clemens replaced redshirt freshman Alec Anderson at left guard.

The Bruin offense has increased its scoring output in each of its last three games – all with its current group up front on offense. After his four touchdown performance against Arizona State, redshirt senior running back Joshua Kelley gave his offensive line full credit for the team’s performance.

Clemens said the offensive line has been a backbone of the offense during the stretch, allowing the rest of his teammates to make plays and change the scoreboard.

“We have the biggest position group on the offensive side with five of us,” Clemens said. “We play a big role in getting the run game started and protecting the quarterback, so there’s a lot that can’t happen without us. It’s good to have that responsibility, and … when (the offensive line executes) it seems like the rest of the team starts to execute.”

The stability of the last four games for the UCLA offensive line hasn’t come without its challenges, however. Anderson and redshirt freshman lineman Jon Gaines II have each played – although not started – in the last four games, meaning at least 50% of the Bruins’ offensive linemen who saw game action were freshmen.

Two of those freshmen fill the left side of the UCLA line – one of them being Clemens at guard, the other freshman Sean Rhyan at tackle. Clemens said practicing and developing along with Rhyan has really helped both underclassmen pick up on game plans, plays and overall preparation.

“I think (having Rhyan) is good because we’re still learning the system,” Clemens said. “We’ll be in the dorms working on new things coach has input and more like that. (Rhyan) helps even learning one play that’s in our game plan for the week, making sure we have it down and can run it against all the different fronts that we see.”

Rhyan has been starting since game one of the season, but since Clemens has been inserted into the lineup, UCLA football has had its four best games of the season in terms of rushing yardage.

Clemens said he has been happy with his individual performances and feels himself growing with each new game under his belt.

“I’m pretty happy about (my play as a freshman),” Clemens said. “I came in just thinking ‘work hard’ and if the opportunity shows itself, then take advantage of it. Some blocks are just easier than others and I can feel myself getting better, but I don’t know if I’m there yet because I don’t want to take anything for granted.”

UCLA has a chance to win its third-straight Pac-12 game when it takes on Colorado at home Saturday.