NCAA votes to allow student-athletes to profit from name, image, likeness

The NCAA Board of Governors announced Tuesday morning it voted unanimously to allow collegiate athletes to earn money from their name, image or likeness.

The board instructed each of the NCAA’s three divisions to begin working on updates to its laws that will allow student-athletes the same economic opportunities as non-athlete students while maintaining a fair level of national competition and without blurring the line between collegiate and professional sports, according to the NCAA’s statement.

“Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education,” said Michael V. Drake, the chairman of the Board of Governors. “This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”

The vote reversed the NCAA’s previous stance on the matter, which was to potentially ban any universities that implemented such legislation from competing in NCAA events.Despite opposition, California Senate Bill 206 – which would grant collegiate athletes in California the right to profit from their likeness – was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 30.

With the support of the NCAA, SB 206 – also known as the Fair Pay to Play Act – is set to go into effect in January 2023. The NCAA’s statement, however, requested that each division create its new laws by January 2021.