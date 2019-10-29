Tuesday, October 29

Golf Sibling Superlatives

October 29, 2019
UCLA women’s golfer Yuki Yoshihara and men’s golfer Hidetoshi Yoshihara are taking sibling rivalry to another level. Learn more about the brother-sister duo as they putt around with Daily Bruin Assistant Sports editor Jacqueline Dzwonczyk.

Amy Zhang |
Assistant Video Producer

