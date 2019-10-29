Donald Trump Jr. to visit UCLA to discuss upcoming book at student group event

Donald Trump Jr. will be coming to campus Nov. 10 to promote his new book.

The UCLA chapter of the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA will be hosting Trump in Moore Hall, according to an event listed on the ticketing website Eventbrite.

Trump will be discussing his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” which is set to be published Nov. 5. The book’s description says it will “expose all the tricks that the left uses to smear conservatives and push them out of the public square.”

Trump will be also be joined by Charlie Kirk, the founder and president of Turning Point USA.

UCLA spokesperson Ricardo Vazquez said in an email statement that the event is not sponsored by the university, but rather by a student group, which is able to make use of university facilities as any other student group does.

“At UCLA, we respect and hold freedom of speech and expression as intrinsic to the values of our campus environment, as well as those of higher education,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez said since all student groups can access university facilities, the use of those facilities does not reflect an endorsement on the part of the university.