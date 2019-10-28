UCLA to resume classes Tuesday as Getty fire continues to move away from campus

This post was updated Oct. 28 at 8:36 p.m.

UCLA will resume classes Tuesday after a brush fire burned west of the 405 Freeway on Monday.

Over 1,100 firefighter personnel are responding to a fire that sparked about 2 miles from campus early Monday morning. The Getty fire has spread 618 acres and is 5% contained as of the latest alerts from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least eight structures were destroyed by the fire and six have been partially damaged, said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti at a 5 p.m. press briefing. There are also over 10,000 structures within the evacuation zone west of the 405 Freeway.

A BruinAlert notified students classes will resume Tuesday. Classes were canceled Monday because of road closures and nearby evacuation orders that may have impacted some students and faculty, said UCLA spokesperson Ricardo Vazquez in an emailed statement, which is also posted on Bruin Safe Online.

The fire has largely moved westward with the Santa Ana winds and away from campus. UCLA Office of Emergency Management is working with LAFD, and UCLA is outside the evacuation area, according to a BruinAlert.

Employees are encouraged to report to work only if they can get to campus safely and to keep in contact with their supervisors, according to the statement.

Air Quality

The campus had an air quality index of 75, which is moderate, as of 1:00 p.m., according to AirNow’s Air Quality Index. Though air quality was listed as moderate since at least 11:00 a.m. according to AirNow, UCLA acknowledged the impacted air quality at 1:30 p.m. in its sixth BruinAlert on Monday.

A 1:30 p.m. BruinAlert said shifting winds sent some smoke east toward UCLA.

People in sensitive groups, such as older adults, children, pregnant women and those with lung conditions, should refrain from outdoor activities, according to the alert.

The air quality dropped to 60 as of 7:03 p.m., a better rating than earlier in the day but still in the moderate range.

The UCLA Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center distributed free air masks to help protect students from the smoke. Air masks were also distributed at residence hall front desks for students with lung conditions.

All residents in the surrounding area should also be prepared to evacuate, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said. Plumes of red smoke could be seen from the North Village and the Hill early Monday morning.

Evacuations and closures

The LAFD ordered all residents west of the 405 Freeway, north of Sunset Boulevard, and south of Mandeville Canyon Road to evacuate early Monday morning. However, residents from the Mountain Gate community could voluntarily repopulate as of 5 p.m.

The southbound 405 Freeway reopened Monday evening from the 101 Freeway to Sunset Boulevard after being closed all morning and afternoon, according to Caltrans.

Although the freeway reopened, off-ramps in both directions between Sunset Boulevard and the 101 Freeway will remain closed, Garcetti said at a 5 p.m. press briefing.

All southbound traffic was redirected to the 101 Freeway. Off-ramps at Sepulveda Boulevard, Sunset Boulevard, Moraga Drive, Getty Center Drive, Skirball Center Drive and Mulholland Drive were also closed for those traveling northbound on the 405.

UCLA Health closed the UCLA Breast Center, a Mattel Children’s Hospital practice, the 15th Street Family Medicine clinic and Wilshire Immediate Care – all in Santa Monica. Additionally, UCLA Health closed its Brentwood and Pacific Palisades clinics Monday, according to a UCLA Health press release.

All other UCLA Health facilities outside evacuation zones are following their regular operation schedules Tuesday, according to a BruinAlert.

The UCLA Lab School, Geffen Academy at UCLA, and UCLA Early Care and Education Centers will reopen Tuesday after being closed Monday. These schools were initially closed to follow the lead of other K-12 institutions in the area, according to the statement from Vazquez.

The Los Angeles Unified School District also closed its schools for Monday but they will remain closed Tuesday, said LAUSD District 4 representative Nick Melvoin.

Power outages were reported in Brentwood Monday afternoon, affecting 545 customers, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. The area south of Sky Lane, north of Greenock Lane, west of North Bundy Drive and east of North Tigertail Road was reported to be without power, according to an LADWP spokesperson.

The area south of Mulholland Drive, north of Ovada Place, west of Casiano Road, and east of Sepulveda Boulevard was also without power, the LADWP spokesperson added.

Evacuation centers are located at the Westwood Recreation Center, Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, Stoner Recreation Center, Palisades Recreation Center and Cheviot Hills Recreation Center for affected residents.

The Palisades Recreation Center and the Westwood Recreation Center will serve as shelters for overnight stays, but the other evacuation centers closed by 8 p.m.

Contributing reports from Jintak Han, Daily Bruin senior staff.

