USAC fall 2019 special election: No endorsement for Walker Cook for general representative

The board does not endorse Walker Cook for the position of general representative after carefully taking his platforms and qualifications into account. Cook proposed some important changes, such securing more funding for UCLA’s food closet, as well as making all printing free on campus.

However, Cook lacks depth and a sense of direction in the limited platforms he does have.

Cook demonstrated recognition of the decreased voting turnout in last year’s USAC election, and said he wanted to refine USAC’s relevance to the student body. But while Cook’s previous experience as a news editor for OutWrite newsmagazine and community representative for the On-Campus Housing Council demonstrates leadership experience, he said he was unable to implement changes in the roles – something that presents major concerns regarding making intended improvements in the USAC role.

Cook seemed unprepared for the bureaucracy and political infighting that is a trademark of USAC, and it is for this reason the board does not endorse him for the position.