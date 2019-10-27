USAC fall 2019 special election: Michaela Capps endorsed for general representative

Michaela Capps isn’t asking for progress on the Undergraduate Students Association Council’s handling of issues.

Instead, she’s telling the student body she will get things done.

It is for this reason that the board endorses Capps for the position of general representative.

Capps has the qualifications and experience, the comprehensive platforms and the drive to make her plans a reality within USAC. She has been a part of two previous successful USAC offices before her, working as the appointment director last year. She gained experience working with Associated Students UCLA, UCLA Student Media and other groups when appointing members to the Communications Board and the judicial board.

Now running for general representative, she promotes a femme-based platform to support women’s rights. Her priorities include fighting for health care and reproductive care on campus, specifically by bringing rape kits to UCLA’s campus. In addition, she wants to create a safe way for victims of sexual assault to travel to the Rape Treatment Center at the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica without the stigma of a ride in a police car. Capps would also push for women’s empowerment and body positivity speakers in order to support the female Bruin community, as well as advocate for community entertainment safety in Westwood Village.

In terms of student engagement, or the lack thereof, Capps has seen it firsthand – and believes it is one of the biggest obstacles to USAC’s agenda. She would increase USAC’s branding at events such as the Enormous Activities Fair and be transparent about the changes USAC is making and wants to make, to hopefully raise interest across the student body.

From her experiences in Greek life to starting the smaller-scale group Students for Haiti Solidarity organization on campus, Capps is involved enough in different populations to get Bruins engaged in their student politics.

She has executive experience, a femme-centered platform and concrete plans for change. It is for these reasons the board endorses Capps for the position of general representative.