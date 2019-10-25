Scouting Report: UCLA vs. Arizona State

UCLA football (2-5, 2-2 Pac-12) will come home to face off against No. 24 Arizona State (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday. With the two teams coming off very different results last week, will the Bruins maintain their positive momentum, or will the Sun Devils bounce back and knock the Bruins one loss closer to bowl ineligibility? Here is this week’s scouting report by Daily Bruin staff writer Jack Perez – who was technically the closest to predicting the UCLA win against Stanford last week.



Arizona State’s offense

Base formations: Spread

Run-pass percentage: 56.5% run, 43.5% pass

Strength: Limited turnovers

Weakness: QB protection

X-factor: QB Jayden Daniels

The Sun Devils are looking to rebound on offense after a rough outing on the road.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels has shown off his arm through the first half of the season. He currently sits at 1,635 yards with eight touchdowns through the air. More importantly, he has thrown only two interceptions.

Daniels also has shown the ability to extend plays with his legs. He is second on the team in rushing attempts and yards and has scored two touchdowns on the ground.

One problem is that the Sun Devils have no true identity on offense. They rank 100th in the nation in rushing yards per game, even though they run more often than they throw. The team scored 38 points in a win over Washington State on Oct. 12 but followed it up with just three points the next week against Utah.

A breakout game from running back Eno Benjamin could go a long way in determining Saturday’s matchup. The junior is averaging 90.43 rushing yards per game and has seven touchdowns as he leads the rushing attack almost single-handedly.

The offensive line also has struggled thus far. The unit has allowed 19 sacks this season – tied for 102nd in the country – which is a tough situation for any quarterback, let alone a true freshman.

If the line can keep Daniels upright, they may have a good shot at putting up points on an inconsistent Bruin defense. If the bright lights of the Rose Bowl get to Daniels and his front line, the Sun Devils will have to rely on their defense to keep them in the game.

Arizona State’s defense

Base defense: 3-3-5

Blitz tendency: Medium

Strength: Rushing defense

Weakness: Interceptions

X-factor: Pass rush

The Sun Devil defense has had a rough start to Pac-12 play after a dominant nonconference run.

The unit gave up exactly seven points in each of the first three games, including an upset road win over then-No.18 Michigan State. However, they have surrendered an average of 26.5 points per game in conference play.

The unit has done well so far in containing its opponents’ run game. Arizona State is holding teams to 100.1 yards per game rushing, good for 18th in the nation and second in the Pac-12.

Their passing defense is a different story. They are 93rd in yards allowed through the air and only have three interceptions in 2019. The Sun Devils also have just 12 sacks – third-worst in the NCAA.

This unit will have to put pressure on sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson if they want to return home with a win. The Bruin has shown flashes of brilliance in an uneven year, and allowing him time to get settled – or even allowing him to scramble for first downs – will only help his team’s chances.

UCLA bounced back against Stanford on offense and has the chance to keep their bowl dreams alive with a win. The Sun Devils’ defense will have to shake off their current poor form to punch their automatic ticket to a bowl.