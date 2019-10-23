Two professors of medicine elected to National Academy of Medicine

Two UCLA professors have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, a private, nonprofit institution which advises on issues concerning science, technology and health.

Denise Aberle, a radiology and bioengineering professor, and Carol Mangione, a professor of medicine and public health, were recognized by the academy on Oct. 21, according to a university press release.

NAM is one of three academies which make up the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. Consisting of health and medical professionals, the NAM’s mission is to improve health for all by advancing science, advancing health equity and providing insight into national and global policy, according to the NAM website.

Membership is given to those who have demonstrated achievement and service in their careers, as well as contributed to developments in medicine and health care.

Aberle, who is the vice chair of the department of radiological sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine, was elected for leading the National Lung Screening Trial, which was sponsored by the American College of Radiology Imaging Network in the National Cancer Institute.

The trial found that low-dose CT screening uses lesser amounts of radiation, reducing lung cancer mortality by 20% compared to chest radiographic or X-Ray screenings, according to the press release.

Mangione, who is also the division chief of general internal medicine and health services research at the School of Medicine, was chosen for her experience with how certain aspects of the health care system affect quality of care and treatment for low-income individuals with diabetes, the press release stated.

Mangione also serves as the director for the National Institutes of Health–funded Resource Center for Minority Aging Research at UCLA.

Aberle and Magione join 37 other UCLA faculty who have been recognized by NAM, including current School of Medicine Dean Kelsey Martin.