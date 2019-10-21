Monday, October 21

UCLA engineering ranked No. 9 worldwide, No. 1 among US public universities

October 21, 2019
UCLA was ranked ninth in the world by Times Higher Education in its 2020 engineering and technology ranking. UCLA was also ranked sixth in the United States and first among American public universities in engineering and technology. (Daily Bruin file photo)

UCLA was named No. 9 in the world for engineering and technology by Times Higher Education.

THE, a company that ranks universities around the world based on their performance in research and education, released its 2020 ranking for engineering and technology Wednesday.

UCLA was ranked sixth in the United States and first among American public universities in the engineering and technology ranking. The school was ranked 13th worldwide in 2019.

THE also released its 2020 ranking for computer science, in which UCLA placed 12th worldwide, seventh nationwide and first among American public universities.

THE’s rankings for engineering and technology are based on the subjects of general engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical and aerospace engineering, civil engineering, and chemical engineering.

The ranking looks at five different areas when evaluating universities, including teaching and learning environment and the university’s research, as well as the number of citations and influence of that research, the international outlook of the university and industry income.

Julia Shapero |
Assistant News editor

Shapero is an assistant News editor in the National News & Higher Education beat. She was previously a contributor for the National News & Higher Education beat. Shapero is a third-year political science student who enjoys covering national and statewide news.

