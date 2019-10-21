Brush fire in Pacific Palisades breaks out west of UCLA

This post was updated Oct. 21 at 1:24 p.m.

A brush fire erupted in the Pacific Palisades on Monday, sending a plume of smoke visible from campus high into the air.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials responded to a fire near Sunset Boulevard and Palisades Drive on Monday around 10:40 a.m. The fire had consumed over 30 acres of brush as of 11:30 a.m., according to an LAFD alert.

The fire is less than 6 miles from campus.

LAFD has ordered a mandatory evacuation for all residents within the area bordered by Charmel Lane on the west, Bienveneda Avenue on the east, the end of Lachman Lane on the north, and Merivale Lane according to a 12:30 p.m. alert.

Two hundred homes have been evacuated so far across eight residential blocks, according to an LAFD spokesperson. LAFD expects to stay in the area for the next 10 hours battling the blaze.

The fire has not caused any reported injuries so far.

Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck said in an emailed statement that there is no risk to the UCLA campus at the moment.

UCLA Fire is in communication with LAFD and is monitoring the fire, he added.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contributing reports by Jintak Han and David Gray, Daily Bruin senior staff.