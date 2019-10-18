Week three: Streak-ending football victory, tuition proposal, abortion legislation

This Week in the News serves as The Quad’s space for reflection on current events at and around UCLA. Every week, Daily Bruin staffers will analyze some of the most significant stories to keep readers up to speed.

From raging wildfires and abortion bills to student eyelash technicians and proposed tuition changes, events of the past week span from dorm rooms to statewide policies. To learn more about what went down, here’s the headlining events from week three at UCLA.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill which requires the University of California and California State University to provide medication abortions at campus health facilities. To pay for the cost of implementing medication abortion services, this bill, called Senate Bill 24, will provide $200,000 to the 34 student health centers spanning California public universities, and is set to begin in January 2023.

Medication abortion uses a pill which can end pregnancy in a noninvasive and nonsurgical manner at up to 10 weeks. According to state Sen. Connie M. Leyva, this pill has a 95% success rate with only 0.3% of cases displaying serious adverse effects.

The bill receives popular support according to a poll from Change Research, which found 72% of women in California are proponents of offering abortion pills in student health centers. California is among numerous states, such as Illinois, Maine, Rhode Island, Nevada, New York and Vermont, to increase access to abortions.

The University of California is considering a new cohort-based tuition model that would keep base tuition, student services fees and nonresident supplemental tuition flat for college students, while applying increases to incoming student populations.

The current tuition model is expected to stay flat for many years, but can experience complications depending on state funding. This makes financial planning for UC students, families and campuses difficult because of the unpredictability of funding support. The UC financial aid program may also experience a lack of funding considering its heavily tuition-funded system, but scheduled increases in tuition will allow for increases in financial aid.

Some UCLA students and faculty express a lack of faith in the new model because of its dependence on state funding, which may not be long-lasting, thus limiting the effectiveness of the plan.

On the other hand, proponents of the new model believe if the state prioritizes funding for the tuition plan, increases in tuition will be predictable and, eventually, beneficial.

Student runs eyelash extension business from her own apartment

TiaErykah “Tia” Gregory, a second-year psychobiology student, began her own eyelash extension business in her off-campus apartment.

Gregory, who was inspired by her old lash technician to learn, completed a workshop to receive her license for eyelash extensions. Upon obtaining her license, Gregory has since promoted her business on UCLA’s Free & For Sale page on Facebook.

While Gregory’s initial prices were cheaper in order to attract clients, she has since raised her prices which are, according to Gregory, still half of the usual price among the Los Angeles beauty industry.

A client of Gregory, Valerie Chen, a fourth-year statistics and psychology student, explains the convenience of her business.

“Being college students, we don’t have that much money anyway … so the fact that she’s willing to provide the service at such an affordable price is great for us,” Chen said.

Air quality improves as Saddleridge fire reaches 41% containment, winds shift

This past weekend, a wildfire that burned 7,965 acres about 15 miles north of campus, threatened over 100,000 people in the San Fernando Valley, leading to large evacuations.

Beginning around 9 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Sylmar, California, the fire then expanded to the Porter Ranch area and, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, spread rapidly because of low humidity and strong winds.

The Los Angeles Fire Department alert reported four injuries from the Saddleridge fire: one civilian who suffered a fatal heart attack and three firefighters who suffered minor injuries.

By Saturday, roads of transportation, which were initially closed off, were reopened, and orders to evacuate were lifted Saturday evening. However, a UCLA BruinAlert sent on Saturday warned students of the hazardous air quality, especially for sensitive individuals, thus prompting masks to be handed out on the Hill. Several UCLA students reported an intensified smell of smoke on campus and inside housing as well as a distinct change in air quality because of the fire.

Since then, cooler conditions and regular onshore weather patterns were able to replace the initial winds that coerced the fire. A Sunday report noted the fire was 41% contained, also mentioning the campus air quality as remained unhealthy for sensitive individuals but otherwise improved.

UCLA football defeated Stanford 34-16 Thursday night, making this win the first UCLA victory against Stanford since the 2008 season.

Two touchdowns were achieved early in the game as sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson executed touchdown passes to redshirt freshman receiver Kyle Philips. Philips finished the game with 10 catches for 100 yards and two scores, a career-high feat for the athlete.

UCLA’s offense finished with 455 total yards, and the defense only allowed 198 total yards and nine points to Stanford’s offense. Overall, the Bruins rushed the ball for a total of 263 yards.

Stanford’s offense played in the absence of its starting quarterback K.J. Costello and his backup Davis Mills, thus putting in the Cardinal’s third-string quarterback Jack West to lead the offense. According to UCLA coach Chip Kelly, there was no expectation for the game to operate any differently despite the quarterback change.

After Thursday night’s win, the Bruins are now 2-2 in the Pac-12 conference and 2-5 overall, with this win providing them an edge for the rest of the five games in the regular season.

UCLA will face Arizona State at home at the Rose Bowl next week.