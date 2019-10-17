UCLA football snaps losing streak against Stanford, winning by 18 points

This post was updated Oct. 17 at 10:26 p.m.

STANFORD, Calif. – The 11-year wait is over for the Bruins.

UCLA football (2-5, 2-2 Pac-12) went on the road and defeated Stanford (3-4, 2-3) 34-16 Thursday night for the program’s first victory over the Cardinal since the 2008 season.

The Bruins scored on back-to-back drives to open the game thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to redshirt freshman receiver Kyle Philips.

Thompson-Robinson – who missed the team’s previous game against Oregon State with a leg injury – looked healthy in his return to action, completing 21 of his 34 pass attempts for 192 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also put his leg to the test, rushing the ball 13 times for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Philips – Thompson-Robinson’s main target throughout the night – racked up 100 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions.

The Bruins also had things going on the ground, rushing the ball for 263 yards. Redshirt senior running back Joshua Kelley led all players with 176 yards rushing and had two separate runs of over 50 yards – one being a 54-yard touchdown.

However, it was the defense that stole the show Thursday night. The unit allowed just 198 total yards and nine points to a Stanford offense led by third-string quarterback Jack West who was making his first career collegiate start.

The Bruins sacked West seven times in the game and recorded 11 tackles for loss. They also managed to keep the Cardinal offense out of the end zone until the 2:50 mark of the fourth quarter.

West finished his night 15-of-32 passing for 143 yards.

The Bruins remain just one game back in the loss column in the Pac-12 South with the win, putting themselves right in the thick of things with five games left in the regular season.

The Bruins will return home next week to face Arizona State – one of the four schools in the Pac-12 South with just one loss.