USAC recap – Oct. 15

Travel Advisor Support positions for Luxury Travel Company in Santa Monica. F/T or P/T. Two month training $16/hr then $20 plus commission. Send resume to [email protected] • Help Wanted

Reliable tutor wanted by Westwood family for 8th grader with ADHD. Needs help with organization, planning. One hour, 2-3 times per week in late afternoon. $25/hour. Contact [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted