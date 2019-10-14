Women’s volleyball finds stability in trio of outside hitters

In a season of change, three players have stayed consistent.

Halfway through UCLA women’s volleyball’s (9-6, 4-2 Pac-12) 2019 campaign, the Bruins have collected some big wins, including two upsets over ranked conference rivals in then-No. 25 USC and then-No. 24 Washington State, but also losses to unranked teams such as UC Santa Barbara.

But amid the chaos, UCLA’s outside hitters have been steady contributors.

“Over the course of the season, we’ve just been working on hitting high hands and expanding our range,” said junior outside hitter Mac May. “We’re really dialing that in and practicing that, and the coaches have been doing great at just giving us feedback and helping us be as effective as possible.”

May, junior outside hitter Jenny Mosser and senior outside hitter Savvy Simo are the Bruins’ only three full-time starters who returned to the lineup this season, and their consistency has proven to be a key part of the team’s success, said coach Michael Sealy.

Sealy said the three have worked on improving every aspect of their games this fall, and the trio’s hard work has made them role models for some of the newer players on the team.

“(May, Mosser and Simo) have a lot of experience, they’re kind of the anchor,” Sealy said. “It’s less like, ‘Oh, we’re older,’ – it’s that they put in the work, they’ve become better players, they’ve become more professional in their mindset. The fact that they’ve walked the walk is showing everybody that that’s what it takes and that’s what it looks like to be great.”

The outside hitters are led by May, who received All-Pac-12 First Team honors in 2018 after leading the team with 3.69 kills per set. May has improved her numbers this season and now ranks 11th in the nation and second in the Pac-12 in kills per set with 4.63.

May also leads UCLA at the service line, having collected 18 aces so far this season – including four in the Bruins’ sweep of Arizona State on Sept. 29. Senior setter Cali Thompson said May’s tough serve has been crucial to get opponents out of system early in rallies.

“It’s really important in Pac-12 play because every team is good,” Thompson said. “All the hitters are really good, the setters, the passers, so if we can start the play off getting them (out of system), I think that gives us the advantage.”

Mosser has also been responsible for a high number of points for the Bruins, but her contributions have come primarily at the net. In addition to her 96 kills this season, Mosser has collected 38 total blocks – good for second best on the team.

“(Associate head coach Brad Keller) and Sealy were pushing us to be super aggressive on our block,” May said. “Just make big moves, and be as big as we can. And (Mosser) did a great job of that.”

Simo rounds out the trio of outside hitters, having transitioned to the position in the offseason after spending the last few years as a defensive specialist/libero. With her nagging injuries healed, Sealy said Simo has finally been able to showcase her true potential on the attack.

“(Simo has) always had the skill set to do it,” Sealy said. “This year, with (redshirt sophomore outside hitter) Alexis Light being out for the whole season, we just know we need (Simo) on the floor at all times. … It’s just good for the team for her to be out there all six rotations.”