Weekend in Preview: Oct. 11

Women’s golf

Justin Auh, Sports reporter

For the second straight tournament, freshmen will dominate the Bruin’s starting five.

No. 12 UCLA women’s golf will compete in the Stanford Intercollegiate this weekend, featuring an all-underclassmen lineup.

Freshmen Emma Spitz, Annabel Wilson, Emilie Paltrinieri and Yuki Yoshihara will represent the Bruins along with sophomore Simar Singh, a transfer from Oregon. Freshman Ty Akabane will compete as an individual.

Coach Carrie Forsyth said she chose the current lineup based on the players’ performances at the Golfweek Conference Challenge several weeks ago.

Spitz, Wilson, Paltrinieri and Yoshihara all placed in the top 20, earning exemptions to play this weekend. The rest of the team competed in an opening qualifying round for the last two spots, with Singh and Akabane finishing first and second, respectively.

Senior Mariel Galdiano, who tied for first place at last year’s Stanford Intercollegiate, will not defend her individual title despite being in the lineup the latest two tournaments this season. Galdiano was the lowest Bruin finisher at the Golfweek Conference Challenge, shooting 7-over to tie for 39th.

“(Galdiano) has been struggling a little bit in her game,” Forsyth said. “It’s a shame that she didn’t qualify, but that’s golf. … You can win a tournament one week, and the next week, you miss the cut.”

UCLA will begin play at the Stanford Golf Course on Friday.

Swim and dive

Coral Smith, Assistant Sports editor



The Bruins will host their first Pac-12 competition this weekend.

No. 23 UCLA swim and dive (1-0) will compete against Utah (1-0) in the Bruins’ first conference matchup of the season. It will also be UCLA’s first home meet of the year.

The Bruins traveled to San Diego a month ago for the San Diego Pentathlon and won 165-120, but coach Jordan Wolfrum said she considers this weekend’s dual meet to be the true start of UCLA’s regular season.

“It’s exciting, especially considering it’s kind of our first meet as a new coaching staff and as a team, and to do that at home on a Friday is a really exciting way to start the season,” Wolfrum said.

Only swimmers will be competing in Friday’s meet, as Utah will send its divers to a different meet. Utah is coming off a 174-126 victory in their season opener versus Arizona – the Utes’ first victory over the Wildcats in program history.

“We have two goals: One is to get better every single day, we just want to get better than we were the day before,” Wolfrum said. “And we have another goal: to beat a strong Pac-12 team that is proving themselves this season and is proving to be great competition.”

The dual meet will begin at 2 p.m. at Spieker Aquatics Center.

Men’s tennis

Andreas Papoutsis, Sports reporter

While junior Keegan Smith competes in Oklahoma at the 2019 Saint Francis Health System ITA All-American Championships, his teammates will head to Santa Barbara to continue fall play.

UCLA men’s tennis will send five players to compete in the UCSB Classic at the Recreation Center Courts from Friday until Sunday. Coach Billy Martin said another fall tournament will physically prepare his players for the intensity of regular season play.

“I’m just trying to make sure that everybody gets three or four good individual tournaments during the fall,” Martin said. “I haven’t seen a lot of the guys compete since last June.”

Junior Bryce Pereira competed last weekend at the Aztec Fall Invitational in San Diego, where he notched two consolation singles victories and a win in the doubles main draw. Martin said playing back-to-back weekends will help Pereira make a solid case for singles play this season.

“It’s good that he gets a fair amount of match play during the fall,” Martin said. “We know he’ll be an intricate part of doubles, and he’ll be fighting for a singles spot.”

Sophomores Roscoe Bellamy, Eric Hahn, Mathew Tsolakyan and Blaine Hovenier will round out the five participants who will head to Santa Barbara. Martin said the sophomores will have the opportunity to demonstrate their readiness for a potential position in the starting lineup. Last year, four of the six players in Martin’s singles lineup were either freshmen or sophomores.

“Those are five guys that need to play one tournament this particular week,” Martin said. “I’m looking to really see where each player is at as far as their game, their conditioning and their mentality.”