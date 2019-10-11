Men’s soccer cedes to Stanford for its third shutout loss of conference play

The Bruins have been shut out for the third time in conference play.

The go-ahead goal in the 81st minute gave UCLA men’s soccer (5-5-1, 1-3-0 Pac-12) the 1-0 shutout loss against No. 7 Stanford (7-1-2, 2-1-1).

“Everybody did a great job of battling on both sides of the ball. We pressed them and turned them over a good amount throughout the game,” said sophomore midfielder Cody Sundquist. “Obviously it’s a frustrating result, but sometimes it just goes the wrong way even though you gave everything you had.”

With the ball along the left side, Stanford pushed the ball up to the edge of the box. A two-man give-and-go freed up Stanford forward Ousseni Bouda to charge toward the goal. A low cross into the six-meter box found forward Charlie Wehan in front of the Bruins’ sophomore goalkeeper Justin Garces. Wehan then redirected it into the back of the net for the first and only goal of the game.

UCLA had eight shots in the game compared to Stanford’s five attempts at the goal, but the result ended in the Bruins’ third shutout loss in four matches of conference play.

Coach Ryan Jorden said there were spells when UCLA was able to control the way the game was being played, but, in those periods, the goal the Bruins needed never happened.

“It’s our responsibility to turn really good parts of a performance into the goal that you need to dictate the score line,” Jorden said. “I think the guys should feel good about a number of things we did, but none of it makes you feel better when you end up on the wrong side of the result.”

Junior forward Milan Iloski – who set the school record for most individual goals scored during Sunday’s game against San Diego State – had three chances on the night.

He put up the first shot on goal of the game in the second minute along the left side of the box and fired for the net after a cut to the middle, but it was stopped by Cardinal goalkeeper Andrew Thomas.

In the 63rd minute, Iloski was rewarded a free kick after a late tackle by a Stanford defender that prompted a yellow card. With the ball a few yards beyond the box, Iloski aimed for the top right corner, but the shot sailed wide.

His third chance came in six minutes later atop the box after a defender headed the ball toward him, but Iloski’s shot was high and wide.

The Bruins have not won a game against the Cardinal since 2013.

“I’ve been here for five years and I haven’t seen us beat Stanford, so it really hit home with me,” said redshirt senior forward Blayne Martinez. “I got one more shot, so I’m really going to take this passion and anger into the (California) game and see what we can do with it.”

Martinez will see the Cardinal for the last time Nov. 3 away from home.

The Bruins will be back in action Sunday against California at 4 p.m.