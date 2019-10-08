Tuesday, October 8

Police investigate two burglary reports in Rieber Vista, Hitch Suites

October 8, 2019
Residential units at Rieber Vista and Hitch Suites were burglarized while they were occupied by students Tuesday. University police are investigating. (Daily Bruin file photo)

This post was updated Oct. 8 at 7:15 p.m.

University police are searching for individuals involved in two burglaries of residential suites Tuesday morning.

Personal property was removed from a suite at Rieber Vista between 10 a.m. and 10:10 a.m, according to a UCPD crime alert. Property was also removed from a unit at Hitch Suites overnight between midnight and 10:30 a.m. while the residents were sleeping, said UCPD Lt. Kevin Kilgore.

UCPD did not provide a description of the individuals involved or the property that was stolen. It is currently unknown if the two incidents are related and no students reported any injuries, Kilgore said.

Both instances were classified as “hot prowl” burglaries in the alert, meaning both suites had people in them during the reported crime. The victims were students but the suspects are unknown, according to the alert.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call UCPD at 310-825-1491.

