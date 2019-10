Grand opening Brentwood most spectacular apartments: Two bedroom two half bathroom. Three bedroom two and half bathroom. Short walk to Brentwood village, restaurant, school, ten minutes to Ucla and mountain St Mary. Amenities: pool, health club &spa control access, patio, custom kitchen , hard wood floor , washer & dryer in units. Parking, steps to transportation. 424-272-6596 • Apartments for Rent

340 S. ST Andrew Place Los Angeles Ca 90020 One bedroom + one bath room, two bedroom + two bathroom Amenities: Control Access, pool, on site laundry , onsite parking, close to transportation Mgr ph# 213-738-9849 • Apartments for Rent

Driver Needed to pick teen up from bus stop in Pacific Palisades and bring home to Westwood, at 4:30pm Mondays and Wednesdays. May be asked for occasional additional driving, as needed. Pay $20.00 per hour. Contact ASAP: Mrs. Schack at [email protected] • Child Care Wanted