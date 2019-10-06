Sunday, October 6
Gallery: UCLA football loses first home conference game to Oregon State
Gallery: UCLA men’s basketball concedes fourth consecutive loss to Liberty
The 73-58 defeat marks the largest home loss of coach Steve Alford’s UCLA career
Gallery: UCLA succumbs to the desert heat against Arizona State
The Bruins left Arizona defeated, losing to the Sun Devils 88-79
Gallery: Behind the scenes with UCLA women’s basketball
Smoke-filled lineup calls, huddles on the court and support from the bench is on display for the arena and fans to see during each game