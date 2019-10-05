Fire and block party on Roebling Avenue prompts firefighter, police responses

Large crowds and a fire on Roebling Avenue prompted police and firefighters to respond Friday night.

The Roebling block party, which ended in January with police in riot gear dispersing hundreds of partygoers, was again the subject of police response after a large crowd became unruly.

UCPD responded to a call at 11 p.m. on Friday. When officers arrived, the crowd grew unruly, said UCPD Lt. Kevin Kilgore.

LAPD officers also responded a little over an hour later, after receiving reports of the crowd attempting to set fire to unknown objects, an LAPD spokesperson said.

By the time LAPD arrived, the crowd had dispersed, the spokesperson said. A car was vandalized, though no arrests were made, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

LAFD extinguished a rubbish fire at Roebling Avenue a little after midnight, an LAFD spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.

LAFD had not determined whether the fire was the result of the crowd, and the cause of the fire is unknown, the LAFD spokesperson said.