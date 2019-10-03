USAC Recap – Oct. 1

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.

Public Comment:

A student from the Student Veterans of America advocated for the creation of a student veteran representative on the USAC Council.

A California Public Interest Research Group representative announced the group’s new project to stop the use of plastic waste on University of California campuses and said they are recruiting students to join the cause.

A student from the Vietnamese Student Union expressed her support for a proposed USAC resolution against a new public charge rule the Trump administration has attempted to enforce. This rule would make it harder for immigrants to change their legal status if they have previously accepted government assistance by labeling them as a public charge. She said she thinks that Asian Americans will specifically be deterred from seeking welfare and other government assistance programs due to these efforts.

Agenda:

UCPD Lt. Kevin Kilgore said students 18 years old or older do not have to wear a helmet when riding an electric scooter, but they must be operated correctly in order to avoid injury.

The council allocated a total of $2,901 from Contingency Programing to both USAC and non-USAC entities, including $1,250 to the Flying Samaritans at UCLA, $1,250 to Team Hepatitis B Virus, and $401 to the USAC Office of the President.

The council voted to support and add UCLA to a McGill University joint fossil fuel divestment support letter, which calls on the universities named in the letter to reduce fossil fuel consumption.

The council voted to utilize surplus funds to support an Academic Affairs Commission initiative which gives students the option to apply for money to purchase textbooks.