North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – Oct. 2

Driver Needed to pick teen up from bus stop in Pacific Palisades and bring home to Westwood, at 4:30pm Mondays and Wednesdays. May be asked for occasional additional driving, as needed. Pay $20.00 per hour. Contact ASAP: Mrs. Schack at [email protected] • Child Care Wanted

Good opportunity for practical experience for medical/nursing/therapy student Looking for help to assist wheelchair-bound incoming Female Freshman in the dorms at UCLA Duties are in the evening for bathroom/showering assistance, etc. Good opportunity for practical experience for medical/nursing/therapy student while earning money. Starting ASAP Looking for two females that could alternate or cover for each other. Pay negotiable if interested for more information please email [email protected] or call/text 310-717-6823 • Help Wanted