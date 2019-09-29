Sunday, September 29
Gallery: UCLA football falls to Arizona on the road
UCLA beats CSUB 70-54 in tournament’s first round
While the women’s basketball team’s bid for the Women’s National Invitation Tournament was automatic, it’s passage into the second round was far from it
Gallery: UCLA advances to second round of NCAA tournament
The game was tied at 70 in the fourth quarter, but UCLA fought back against Tennessee to win 89-77, winning their eighth-straight NCAA first round game and advancing to the next round