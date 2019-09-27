Women’s soccer to start conference play vs Cal after strong start for both teams

Women's Soccer California

Friday, p.m.

Wallis Annenberg Stadium

Pac-12 Networks

The Bruins have won six of their first eight games, but they will have the same record as everyone else when conference play begins: 0-0.

No. 7 UCLA women’s soccer (6-1-1) will kick off its Pac-12 slate against California (8-1) on Friday night at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. While the outcomes of nonconference games factor into RPI and playoff eligibility, the results of conference matches are the only factor considered in the race for the Pac-12 title.

Redshirt senior forward Chloe Castaneda said the momentum the Bruins have built so far this season could still be an asset moving forward.

“We are thinking of building off of what we already have,” Castaneda said. “Coming off of our success in nonconference games, I think we’re trying to build on that and are looking forward to our first game against Cal.”

The Bruins have won the Pac-12 11 times since 1993, with their most recent title coming in 2014. UCLA’s 9-2-0 conference record last year was good for runner-up, but an undefeated Stanford team took home its fourth-straight Pac-12 title and 12th overall.

The Bears have had a significantly longer Pac-12 championship drought, winning their first and only title in 1998. Even then, Cal shared its trophy with UCLA and USC, which all finished with a 7-2-0 conference record.

Last season, the Bears went 1-9-1 in Pac-12 play to finish second-to-last in the conference. Cal’s five wins overall were its lowest total since 2001, when the Bears played just 11 games.

Cal matched that win total through just five games this year, part of an eight-game win streak to start the season. The Bears finally lost a game to Portland on Sunday, but still finished with the third-best nonconference record in the Pac-12.

While Cal’s numbers have risen across the board since the 2018 season, the Bears have seen the greatest improvement on defense. After finishing second-to-last in the conference with 2.16 goals allowed per game last year, Cal leads the Pac-12 with just three goals allowed total this year. The Bears have also notched seven shutouts, including six straight to start the season.

“Cal’s always a really entertaining, athletic team,” said coach Amanda Cromwell. “They have a new goalkeeper I think that has really solidified some things in their backline and given them a lot of confidence. It’s going to be a great matchup.”

Cal’s opponents have rarely made it to goalkeeper Angelina Anderson so far this season. The Bears have allowed just 16 shots on goal in nine games played, compared to 24 shots on goal allowed by the Bruins in eight games played.

Forward Emma Westin has led the way for Cal on offense with seven goals scored, good for third in the conference. Freshman midfielder Mia Fishel has a team-high four goals for UCLA, including two in Sunday’s 4-0 victory over Hawai’i.

The Bruins have lost just once in its past 14 matchups with the Bears. UCLA beat Cal 4-0 on the road last season, outshooting them 21-4.

“We’ve traditionally, since I’ve been here, had quite a bit of success against Cal,” said senior defender Kaiya McCullough. “Watching film on them, it definitely looks like they’re improving. We’re just really excited to challenge ourselves.”

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. on Friday.