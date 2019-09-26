Men’s tennis returns, embracing new roles in fall tournaments

Another year older, another year wiser.

UCLA men’s tennis will return to the courts after posting a 19-6 dual match record and going undefeated in conference play during the 2019 spring season. The Bruins advanced to the super regional round in the NCAA tournament before losing to Baylor in May.

Coach Billy Martin’s singles lineup frequently featured at least three freshmen last season, and the majority of his lineup had not been starters the year prior.

“(I’m) really optimistic going into the year in that I felt like we had a good year last year relying on so many young players,” Martin said. “(This season), they’re a year older, and they are more experienced now.”

UCLA lost only one senior to graduation in 2019 – Maxime Cressy. The other 13 players are back for another year, including all seven freshmen on last year’s roster.

Sophomore Govind Nanda plans to return to the Bruins once dual matches begin in 2020. Nanda manned the No. 3 singles spot for the Bruins in 2019, posting a 20-7 singles record and earning a career-high ITA singles ranking of No. 35 in March.

The Bruins will welcome just one recruit to their squad. Freshman Drew Baird, out of Holly Springs, North Carolina, was ranked as high as No. 3 in his recruiting class according to Tennis Recruiting Network.

Junior Keegan Smith will also return for his third season with UCLA, after holding down the No. 2 singles spot in 2019. Smith – who posted a 15-2 dual match record in singles – was also crowned an NCAA doubles champion alongside Cressy.

Martin said he hopes Smith will take on a greater leadership role, as he has the opportunity to play in the No. 1 singles spot for the Bruins this season.

“(Smith) is our team jokester a bit. He’s a young kid at heart and really fun. Sometimes that’s good and it keeps us loose and relaxed, but there’s a time and a place for that,” Martin said. “He’s starting to learn that and that’s where he will help us more with leadership.”

While Martin’s exact lineup will not be solidified until the start of dual match play in January, Martin said he expects all his players to fight for a spot in the starting six.

“I’ve always been very honest with our guys – you might have done a great job last year but be ready from day one to fight for that same spot,” Martin said. “The slate is wiped clean as far as I’m concerned, and there is no entitlement.”

Oracle ITA Masters

The Bruins will send Smith to compete in the Oracle ITA Masters in Malibu from Thursday to Sunday.

Smith will be the first tennis player to participate in fall tournaments for UCLA. Other Bruins will gear up for the Aztec Fall Invitational and UCSB Classic in October.

The junior will enter this season ranked No. 20 in singles and No. 12 with Baird in doubles. Smith earned All-American honors for the second consecutive season last year and was named the ITA Southwest Region Player to Watch.

Smith is the third Bruin to participate in the Oracle ITA Masters after its conception in 2015. The winner of the tournament will automatically qualify for the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships, which will take place in November.

“I think he has a chance to do very well in the tournament, maybe even win it,” Martin said. “I’ve seen nothing but (Smith) getting bigger and stronger, become more mature on the court and handling situations that maybe in his first two years he didn’t do too good a job as he possibly could.”