Two players who contributed to football’s historic upset over Washington State

There is only one word to describe how two of the heroes from the Bruins’ historic 32-point comeback victory feel – grateful.

Redshirt senior linebacker Keisean Lucier-South and redshirt junior wide receiver Demetric Felton played key roles in helping UCLA football complete the third-largest comeback in FBS history in its win over Washington State this past Saturday, and it’s safe to say the pair is relishing the moment.

Lucier-South – who clinched the victory with a strip-sack of Cougars quarterback Antony Gordon – had been away from the team for nearly six months prior to stepping on the field in practice last week.

The veteran linebacker said the game-sealing play felt like a culmination of the work he had been putting in to get back onto the field with his teammates.

“It was rough while I was away,” Lucier-South said. “I was gone from April until the Oklahoma game. I worked every single day, I worked in the weight room, worked after practice, I worked before practice – every single day. Working out three times a day and never gave up, trying to get ready for the fourth game against Washington State.”

Despite UCLA failing to generate much pressure against a prolific Washington State passing attack for the majority of the night, Lucier-South said he didn’t do anything different on the final play that produced just the team’s second sack of the game.

“It was just tough because (the Cougars) do the air raid and stuff,” Lucier-South said. “The quarterback was throwing quick passes so … the last play he held the ball too long and I got a free shot and took my chance and I got him.”

Lucier-South finished his season debut with four tackles, a pair of pass breakups and the strip-sack.

On the other two sides of the ball, it was all about Felton – the hybrid wide receiver and running back that has been playing all over the field for coach Chip Kelly this season.

Felton got into the endzone three times Saturday, with his final trip being on the game-winning touchdown. He also returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in the first half and helped fuel the second half comeback with a 94-yard score on a slant route to pull the Bruins within 11 points after they had been down by 32 just five minutes earlier.

Felton – who was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week – attributed his highlight reel performance to the work of his coaches and teammates, and said that he’s just thankful for the moment.

“I’ve been waiting for moments like this,” Felton said. “I’ve just been working, trying my best every day and it’s just a testament to my team and their hard work and my coaches and how well they’ve coached me up this whole time. I’m just happy.”

The dynamic playmaker – who said he grew up modeling his game after Chiefs wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas and Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin – ended his career night with seven receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns, four carries for 16 yards, and his 100-yard kickoff return.

Felton said he always thought he would end up playing a hybrid role at some point in his career, giving credit to Kelly for seeing that potential in his game.

“I think coach Kelly does a good job of trying to put us in the best position possible to succeed,” Felton said. “I think that if everyone does their job, we can execute and just keep on scoring on every drive.”