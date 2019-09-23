Monday, September 23

UCLA professor sentenced to 5 years of probation for child pornography charges

Guido Germano (right), a professor at The David Geffen School of Medicine, will serve five years of probation and register as a sex offender for possessing and distributing child pornography. (Jintak Han/Daily Bruin senior staff)

A UCLA medical professor plead no contest to child pornography charges at a Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.

Guido Germano, a professor at The David Geffen School of Medicine and former division director at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, pleaded no contest to charges of possessing and distributing child pornography and was sentenced to five years of probation at Clara Shortridge Foltz Courthouse. Germano was also sentenced to one day in county jail, for which he received credit and will not serve any additional time.

Germano was arrested June 19 and originally pled not guilty to the charges. Cedars-Sinai terminated Germano and UCLA put him on administrative leave following the charges. The UCLA campus directory no longer lists Germano.

Judge Gustavo N. Sztraicher fined Germano $300 for the crime and required Germano to register as a sex offender. Germano will also attend 52 weeks of sex offender counseling as part of the plea deal. Devices seized during the investigation found to contain child pornography will not be returned to Germano.

Alan Eisner and Dmitry Gorin, lawyers representing Germano, declined to comment. The Geffen School of Medicine and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center did not respond in time for comment.

