Structure fire on Gayley Avenue extinguished with no injuries reported

September 20, 2019
A fire broke out in an office building across the street from Rocco’s Tavern in Westwood early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to an attic fire at 1015 Gayley Avenue and extinguished it in 37 minutes by accessing the roofline of the building, according to a 7:27 a.m. update from the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported and Gayley Avenue remains open.

LAFD first reported a fire at 6:50 a.m. in the two-story office building, with moderate smoke showing from the second floor. The situation was designated a greater alarm structure fire by 7:12 a.m. and about 84 firefighters were assigned to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there is no further information at this time, an LAFD spokesperson said.

